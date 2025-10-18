Cheers, Weber set career highs in Southeast Missouri State’s 42-13 win over Eastern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Donnie Cheers set career highs of 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Johnny Weber threw…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Donnie Cheers set career highs of 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Johnny Weber threw a career-high four touchdown passes, and DJ Delmore had a 95-yard pick-six for Southeast Missouri State in a 42-13 drubbing over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Delmore opened the scoring with the first of five interceptions for the Redhawks (3-4, 2-1 OVC-Big South), picking off Cole LaCrue for an opening score.

LaCrue was 5-of-15 passing for 73 yards with three interceptions. Backups Connor Wolf and Brady Ford had an interception each. Justus Johnson had two for the Redhawks in the program’s 500th win.

Weber was 21 of 31 with 283 yards in his second career start. His other two passing touchdowns went to Kalvin Gilbert, who had 48 receiving yards.

Eastern Illinois (3-4, 2-2) ended eight of its 18 drives in turnovers or turnover on downs. Two additional drives ended either half.

The game was moved up two hours, starting at 12 p.m. CT, due to predicted inclement weather.

