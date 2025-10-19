Charlotte takes on North Texas in AAC play

North Texas (6-1) at Charlotte (1-6), Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Charlotte Offense…

North Texas (6-1) at Charlotte (1-6), Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 314.3 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 207.1 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 107.1 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 17.1 points per game (128th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 438.4 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 221.9 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 216.6 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 34.9 points per game (127th)

North Texas Offense

Overall: 456 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 274.7 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 181.3 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (1st)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 355.7 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 152.6 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 203.1 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (80th)

North Texas is 125th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.6% of the time. Charlotte ranks 60th on offense, converting on 41.2% of third downs.

Charlotte ranks 133rd in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to North Texas’ 2nd-ranked +10 margin.

Charlotte is 131st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.3% of trips. North Texas’ red zone offense ranks 16th, scoring on 95.2% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Charlotte

Passing: Conner Harrell, 737 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rod Gainey Jr., 201 yards on 51 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javen Nicholas, 354 yards on 34 catches, 1 TD

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 1,850 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 489 yards on 75 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 396 yards on 26 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Charlotte lost 49-14 to Temple on Saturday, Oct. 18. Grayson Loftis threw for 108 yards on 10-of-22 attempts (45.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. Jake Davids had 42 rushing yards on 13 carries. Nicholas had five receptions for 50 yards.

North Texas won 55-17 over UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 18. Mestemaker passed for 277 yards on 22-of-35 attempts (62.9%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins carried the ball 18 times for 133 yards, adding eight receptions for 90 yards. Young had six receptions for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

Next game

Charlotte plays at East Carolina on Nov. 8. North Texas hosts Navy on Nov. 1.

