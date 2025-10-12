Charlotte hosts Temple in AAC play

Temple (3-3) at Charlotte (1-5), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Charlotte Offense Overall:…

Temple (3-3) at Charlotte (1-5), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 307.2 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 215.3 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 91.8 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (123rd)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 447.5 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 223.5 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 224 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (124th)

Temple Offense

Overall: 381 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 209.2 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 171.8 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (55th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 349 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 176.8 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 172.2 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (81st)

Charlotte ranks 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.9% of the time. Temple ranks 38th on offense, converting on 44.2% of third downs.

Charlotte ranks 129th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Temple’s 8th-ranked +6 margin.

Charlotte is 130th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.7% of trips. Temple’s red zone offense ranks 40th, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Charlotte is 108th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:17, compared to Temple’s 17th-ranked average of 32:49.

Team leaders

Charlotte

Passing: Conner Harrell, 737 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rod Gainey Jr., 196 yards on 50 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: E. Jai Mason, 310 yards on 21 catches, 4 TDs

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 1,150 yards, 13 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 446 yards on 90 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jojo Bermudez, 285 yards on 22 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Charlotte was defeated by Army 24-7 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Grayson Loftis led Charlotte with 68 yards on 8-of-12 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Gainey had 51 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding one reception for one yard. Sean Brown had four receptions for 32 yards.

Temple lost 32-31 to Navy on Saturday, Oct. 11. Simon passed for 345 yards on 25-of-36 attempts (69.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ducker carried the ball 24 times for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for four yards. Kajiya Hollawayne had nine receptions for 146 yards.

Next game

Charlotte hosts North Texas on Oct. 24. Temple plays at Tulsa on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.