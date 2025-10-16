Charlotte fires athletic director Mike Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte has fired athletic director Mike Hill just 13 months after he signed a four-year extension,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte has fired athletic director Mike Hill just 13 months after he signed a four-year extension, the university announced Thursday.

Jesh Humphrey, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and general counsel, will oversee the department on an interim basis.

The school said in a release the decision was made after careful deliberation and “in recognition that the “rapidly evolving business, regulatory and competitive landscape of higher education athletics demands a new approach and renewed strategic foundation.”

Charlotte’s football team was 26-47 in seven seasons under Hill and the men’s basketball team was 90-91.

The Charlotte 49ers football team is 1-5 this season under coach Tim Albin, whom Hill hired.

“Over the past seven years, Mike has led our athletics department with deep commitment,” Charlotte chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “He played a pivotal role in many important advances for our athletics department, including the move to the American Conference. His hiring of head football coach Tim Albin has also set us on a path toward success. We deeply appreciate Mike’s service, dedication and contributions, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

