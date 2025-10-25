Chambliss leads No. 8 Mississippi to 34-26 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma

Trinidad Chambliss threw for 315 yards and a touchdown and Kewan Lacy ran for two scores to help No. 8…

Trinidad Chambliss threw for 315 yards and a touchdown and Kewan Lacy ran for two scores to help No. 8 Mississippi defeat No. 13 Oklahoma 34-26 on Saturday.

Chambliss also rushed for 53 yards. Lacy had 78 yards on 27 carries and Winston Watkins had four catches for 111 yards for the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference).

John Mateer was 17 of 31 for 223 yards and a touchdown and an interception for Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2). Isaiah Sategna had six catches for a career-high 131 yards, but he had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter that stunted the Sooners’ momentum. Xavier Robinson ran for 109 yards and two scores.

NO. 2 INDIANA 56, UCLA 6

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aiden Fisher intercepted the first pass of the game and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and the Mendoza brothers — Fernando and Alberto — each ran for scores as No. 2 Indiana routed UCLA 56-6 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) extended their school-record home winning streak to 14, protected the highest ranking in school history for the second straight week and now open a second straight November with a perfect record.

NO. 3 TEXAS A&M 49, NO. 20 LSU 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marcel Reed passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and No. 3 Texas A&M turned a slim halftime deficit into a dominant victory over 20th-ranked LSU.

KC Conception caught one of Reed’s TD tosses and returned a third-quarter punt 79 yards for another score for the unbeaten Aggies (8-0, 5-0 SEC). They snapped a six-game skid in LSU’s Tiger Stadium, winning there for the first time since 1994.

A&M is off to its best start since the 1992 Aggies went 12-0 in the regular season before losing to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

Reed passed for 202 yards and rushed for 108, highlighted by his 41-yard TD scramble, as he continues to build a case for Heisman Trophy consideration. Reed’s other touchdown pass was a short flip to running back Jamarion Morrow, who covered most of the play’s 24 yards after the catch. Morrow added an 11-yard TD rushing in the fourth quarter.

Garrett Nussmeier, who eschewed the 2025 NFL draft to return to LSU (5-3, 2-3), saw his highly anticipated senior season continue to crumble.

He passed for 168 yards, including a short TD pass to Trey’Dez Green, but the Tigers’ offense could not keep up with Reed and Co. for 60 minutes.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 29, SOUTH CAROLINA 22

Germie Bernard scored two touchdowns in the final 2 1/2 minutes, and No. 4 Alabama rallied to beat South Carolina for its seventh straight win.

Ty Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and DeShawn Jones returned an interception 18 yards for a score for the Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).

LaNorris Sellers threw for 222 yards and a touchdown and ran for 67 yards and another score for South Carolina (3-5, 1-5), but had a costly fumble late which led to the winning TD.

The Tide trailed 22-14 late in the fourth quarter, but drove 79 yards on 14 plays with Simpson finding Bernard for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone with 2:16 to play.

NO. 6 OREGON 21, HOUSTON 6

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jordon Davison ran for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns and No. 6 Oregon overcame a slow start to hand Wisconsin its sixth straight loss.

Dante Moore threw for just 86 yards the Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten), who didn’t score their first touchdown until late in the opening half. Moore left with an apparent face injury in the third quarter.

Wisconsin avoided its third straight shutout with Hunter Simmon’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Lance Mason with 7:57 to go in the game. The touchdown snapped a drought of 11 straight quarters without a point for the Badgers (2-6, 0-5).

NO. 7 GEORGIA TECH 41, SYRACUSE 16

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw two touchdown passes to Josh Beetham in the second quarter and accounted for five on the day, and No. 7 Georgia Tech cruised to a 41-16 victory over Syracuse on Saturday in its first home game as a top-10 team since 2009.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) briefly fell behind 3-0 early, but even Syracuse’s lone points of the first half felt like a missed opportunity. The Orange (3-5, 1-4) had the ball first-and-goal at the 1, but two pre-snap penalties and a sack killed the momentum and forced a field goal attempt.

Georgia Tech scored the next 20 points, with the two King-to-Beetham touchdowns sandwiched between field goals, and ended up allowing its lowest point total of the season in conference play.

NO. 9 MIAMI 42, STANFORD 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for 106 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Miami’s defense was airtight for much of the game and the ninth-ranked Hurricanes pulled away for a win over Stanford.

Carson Beck — coming off the first four-interception game of his career — completed 21 of 28 passes for 189 yards and a score for Miami (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Jordan Lyle and Girard Pringle Jr. also ran for touchdowns.

Malachi Toney had 138 all-purpose yards, 73 of them coming on a pair of punt returns for the Hurricanes. Miami passed for 205 yards and rushed for 199.

Cole Tabb rushed for 64 yards for Stanford (3-5, 2-3) in the first-ever meeting between the Hurricanes and the Cardinal. Ben Gulbranson threw for Stanford’s lone touchdown and completed five of his first six passes for 31 yards; he was 4-for-15 with two interceptions and only 19 yards the rest of the way.

NO. 10 VANDERBILT 17, NO. 15 MISSOURI 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Diego Pavia dove across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:52 left as No. 10 Vanderbilt beat 15th-ranked Missouri to extend the Commodores’ best start in more than 80 years.

Vanderbilt improved to 7-1 overall (3-1 Southeastern Conference) putting the Commodores a win off the 1941 squad that started 8-1. They came in with the highest ranking since 1947 playing before a second straight sellout crowd and snapped a five-game skid to the Tigers.

CJ Heard set up the winning drive for Vanderbilt by recovering a fumble by Jamal Roberts with 7:02 left.

The finish didn’t come without plenty of drama.

Sedrick Alexander initially was ruled by officials to have fumbled at the 1 only to be overturned upon review with 1:49 left. Pavia finished the drive on the next play.

No. 15 Missouri (6-2, 2-2) lost quarterback Beau Pribula early in the third quarter when he hurt his left ankle on fourth-and-goal. Trainers placed his ankle in an air cast and carted him off the field.

NO. 11 BYU 41, IOWA STATE 27

AMES, Iowa (AP) — BYU safety Faletau Satuala returned an interception for a touchdown to help 11th-ranked BYU pull away in the fourth quarter, and the Cougars stayed unbeaten with a win over Iowa State.

Bear Bachmeier threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, and Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston each had over 100 yards receiving for BYU.

Iowa State’s Rocco Becht threw three interceptions, the last one coming with 1:14 left and allowing BYU to run out the clock.

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 42, OKLAHOMA STATE 0

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — J’Koby Williams returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and took a short pass 26 yards for a score on Texas Tech’s first play, jump-starting the No. 14 Red Raiders’ victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Jacob Rodriguez returned a fumble 69 yards for a TD as Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) bounced back from its first loss, a 26-22 defeat at 24th-ranked Arizona State that dropped the Red Raiders out of the top 10. It was Texas Tech’s first home Big 12 shutout since beating Baylor 28-0 in 2005.

After lightning delayed the start for 30 minutes, Williams’ return came on the first kickoff since school officials banned the yearslong tradition of fans throwing tortillas on kickoffs. The Red Raiders were penalized twice on kickoffs in their previous home game for objects thrown on the field in violation of a rule the Big 12 approved in August.

Texas Tech blocked a punt on the first possession for the Cowboys (1-7, 0-5), leading to Williams’ TD on a screen from Will Hammond, who started a second consecutive game in place of the injured Behren Morton.

Third-stringer Mitch Griffis replaced Hammond in the second quarter after Hammond appeared to injure his lower right leg on a run. Morton changed from street clothes to his uniform at halftime but only had to watch as Griffis threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in the third quarter.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA 17, NORTH CAROLINA 16

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor scored on a 1-yard run in overtime, lifting No. 16 Virginia to a 17-16 victory over North Carolina on Saturday.

The Tar Heels answered with Davion Gause’s 9-yard touchdown grab, but Ben Hall was stopped just short of the end zone on the ensuing 2-point try.

Chandler Morris threw for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cavaliers (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are off to their best start since 2007.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 56, KENTUCKY 34

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns, DeSean Bishop ran for a pair of touchdowns, and No. 17 Tennessee took advantage of two first quarter turnovers to beat Kentucky.

Aguilar completed touchdown passes of 35, 13, and 62 yards to pace the Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference). Chris Brazzell II had 138 yards receiving and Mike Matthews added 107 yards receiving and a touchdown each.

Kentucky’s Cutter Boley tried to match Aguilar, throwing for 330 yards and a school record for a freshman quarterback five touchdowns, but also threw a pick-six that put the Wildcats (2-5, 0-5) in a 14-0 hole.

He had scoring passes of 71, 56, 3, 28 and 7 yards. D.J. Miller had 120 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

MEMPHIS 34, NO. 18 SOUTH FLORIDA 31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Quarterback Brendon Lewis connected with Cortez Braham Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining to give Memphis a come-from-behind 34-31 victory over No. 18 South Florida on Saturday.

South Florida kicker Nico Gramatica missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired to preserve Memphis’ victory.

Memphis trailed 31-17 entering the fourth quarter, but a 13-yard run by Greg Desrosiers Jr. early in the period and a 28-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic pulled Memphis (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) within 31-26. That set the stage for the winning drive by Memphis, including the 2-point conversion.

NO. 19 LOUISVILLE 38, BOSTON COLLEGE 24

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Isaac Brown ran for a career-high 205 yards and a touchdown to help No. 19 Louisville beat Boston College.

The Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had 317 yards on the ground. Brown had 151 on just five carries in the first half.

Brown’s fumble on the first play of the second half led to Grayson James’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Kaelan Chudzinksi that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 21-17.

Miller Moss connected with Caullin Lacy on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 7:34 left to make it 28-17. That score was set up by Antonio Watts’ fumble recovery at the Boston College 27.

Moss completed 15 of 27 passes for 187 yards. He ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half to go along with his passing score.

The Eagles (1-7, 0-5) were down just 31-24 when they chose to punt near midfield with three minutes left. Keyjuan Brown scored on a 67-yard run with 1:49 remaining for the final touchdown.

Grayson James threw for 244 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles.

NO. 21 CINCINNATI 41, BAYLOR 20

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to help No. 21 Cincinnati beat Baylor.

The Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) have won seven straight for the first time since 2021 when they reached the College Football Playoff.

Baylor (4-4, 2-3) trailed 24-0 late in the first half, then cut it to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter behind two touchdown passes and a rushing TD by Sawyer Robertson.

Sorsby’s 23-yard TD run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took more than seven minutes to make it 34-20 with six minutes left. It was Sorsby’s fourth TD run of 20 or more yards this season.

NO. 22 TEXAS 45, MISSISSIPPI STATE 38, OT

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Caldwell threw a touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley in overtime after Arch Manning was knocked out of the game with an injury and No. 22 Texas came from behind to beat Mississippi State.

Ryan Niblett returned a punt 79 yards to tie the game with 1:47 to play in regulation as Texas erased a 31-14 halftime deficit.

The Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) still trailed 38-21 with 12:29 remaining in the game when Davon Booth had a 62-yard catch and run for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

A 21-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Mosley with 9:34 left and Mason Shipley’s 26 -yard field goal in the final five minutes made it 38-31.

Manning finished 29 of 46 for 346 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and he also had a rushing touchdown before leaving early in overtime.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4) were led quarterback Blake Shapen, who had a career game and finished 26 of 42 for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

Mississippi State had 445 yards of total offense, gthe most surrendered by the Longhorns all season.

WASHINGTON 42, NO. 23 ILLINOIS 25

SEATTLE (AP) — Denzel Boston threw and caught a touchdown pass, and finished with career highs of 10 catches and 153 receiving yards to lead Washington to a victory over No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.

Boston, who entered the game 10th in the Big Ten in receiving yards, put the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) up for good at 21-17 with a 12-yard TD pass to Jonah Coleman on a trick play with 40 seconds remaining in the first half.

Demond Williams Jr., who tossed four touchdown passes, threw a backward pass to Boston. The junior wideout promptly threw the ball across the field to a wide-open Coleman, allowing Washington to head into halftime with a lead it would not relinquish.

The Huskies led 14-3 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of 13-yard receiving touchdowns by Dezmen Roebuck. The Fighting Illini (5-3, 2-3) struck twice in the second quarter, though, and took a 17-14 lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass by Luke Altmyer to Tanner Arkin.

After Arkin’s touchdown catch, though, Washington outscored Illinois 28-10. Its sixth victory matched the Huskies’ total number of wins from the 2024 campaign, which was coach Jedd Fisch’s first at Washington.

HOUSTON 24, NO. 24 ARIZONA STATE 16

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Conner Weigman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score, tight end Tanner Koziol had 100 yards receiving and Houston held on to beat No. 24 Arizona State.

The Cougars (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) won their third straight game and now have a good chance to move into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022. It was their first road win over a ranked team since 2017.

Houston built a 24-0 early in the fourth quarter thanks to a methodical offense and physical defense that put pressure on quarterback Sam Leavitt. Eddie Walls III had two sacks.

Arizona State (5-3, 3-2) rallied to cut it to 24-16 with 5:12 after backup quarterback Jeff Sims — playing for an apparently injured Leavitt — threw a 27-yard touchdown to Chamon Metayer. The Sun Devils got the ball back at their own 4 with a little more than two minutes remaining and a chance to tie, but couldn’t muster a first down.

NO. 25 MICHIGAN 31, MICHIGAN STATE 20

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Justice Haynes ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns, leading No. 25 Michigan to a win over rival Michigan State on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) overcame a lackluster game from freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood by running the ball effectively and making fewer mistakes.

The Spartans (3-5, 0-5) turned it over on downs midway through the fourth quarter at the Michigan 27, failing to convert a fourth-and-3 on Aidan Chiles’ incomplete pass.

Haynes fumbled at midfield on the ensuing possession, but Michigan State turned it over on downs again as Chiles could not run 1 yard to pick up a fourth down from the Wolverines 29.

Michigan took advantage with Jordan Marshall’s 56-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.