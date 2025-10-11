Chambers’ three TDs lead Central Arkansas past North Alabama 49–21

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Landen Chambers ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns as Central Arkansas overwhelmed North Alabama 49–21…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Landen Chambers ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns as Central Arkansas overwhelmed North Alabama 49–21 on Saturday in United Athletic Conference play.

Chambers opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge and added touchdown runs of 19 and 11 yards during a dominant second quarter in which the Bears (2–4, 1–1 UAC) scored 28 straight points. Austin Myers threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yard strike to Tyrell Pollard and a pair of scoring passes to Malachi Henry.

Henry finished with five catches for 119 yards, and Cam Young added a 13-yard touchdown run as Central Arkansas rolled up 486 yards of offense and averaged nearly eight yards per play. The Bears led 35–14 at halftime and never looked back, scoring on six of their first eight drives.

Ari Patu threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gregg and KJ Fields added a 4-yard rushing score to help the Lions (1–5, 0–2) keep pace early, but turnovers and defensive breakdowns proved costly. Destin Wade later connected with Justin Pegues for a 7-yard touchdown to close the scoring.

Central Arkansas’ defense intercepted two passes and held North Alabama to just 93 rushing yards on 37 carries. The win snapped the Bears’ three-game skid and extended their series lead over the Lions to 7–2.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.