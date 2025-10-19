Central Michigan squares off against UMass in MAC action

UMass (0-7) at Central Michigan (4-3), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Central Michigan…

UMass (0-7) at Central Michigan (4-3), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 329.7 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 139.1 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 190.6 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (102nd)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 371.6 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 215.3 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (78th)

UMass Offense

Overall: 248.6 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 171.9 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 76.7 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (136th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 429.6 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 260.9 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 168.7 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 35.6 points per game (129th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Central Michigan ranks 130th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 47.9% of the time. UMass ranks 128th, allowing a 47.4% third down conversion rate.

UMass is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Central Michigan’s 14th-ranked +6 margin.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. UMass ranks last in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 61.1% of trips. Central Michigan’s red zone offense ranks 116th, scoring on 76% of chances.

UMass is 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:35, compared to Central Michigan’s 21st-ranked average of 32:10.

Team leaders

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 766 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 69.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 456 yards on 95 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 197 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

UMass

Passing: AJ Hairston, 636 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 49.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon Hood, 285 yards on 63 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 358 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 27-6 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Labas led Central Michigan with 72 yards on 2-of-4 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 30 yards. Flores carried the ball 18 times for 72 yards and scored three touchdowns. Collin Payne recorded 63 yards on one catch.

UMass lost 28-21 to Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 18. Hairston passed for 119 yards on 6-of-14 attempts (42.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Hood carried the ball 24 times for 179 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for eight yards. Max Dowling had one reception for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Central Michigan plays at Western Michigan on Nov. 1. UMass plays at Akron on Nov. 4.

