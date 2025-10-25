Cassamajor’s 9-yard TD catch completes Colgate comeback in 29-28 win over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jake Stearney connected with Brendan Cassamajor with 2:35 remaining to complete Colgate’s comeback against Holy Cross,…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jake Stearney connected with Brendan Cassamajor with 2:35 remaining to complete Colgate’s comeback against Holy Cross, 29-28 on Saturday.

The Raiders (3-5, 2-2 Patriot League) trailed by 18 points in the third quarter after a 47-yard punt-return touchdown by Holy Cross’ Max Mosey, but rallied late with 19 unanswered points to take the lead for the first time since the opening drive of the game.

Stearney was 23-of-40 passing with 216 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score.

Danny Shaban racked up 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Reed Swanson had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Trooper Price led with 15 tackles, one for a loss.

Braden Graham and Lincoln Fisher connected twice for scores for the Crusaders (1-7, 1-2). Graham was 15-for-24 passing for 127 yards, and Lathan Croley had 15 total tackles.

Colgate earned its first win against Holy Cross since Sept. 1, 2018. Holy Cross leads the series 45-37-5 since 1917.

