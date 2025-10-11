Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, Boogie Trotter help Marshall beat Old Dominion 48-24

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Boogie Trotter made big…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Boogie Trotter made big plays on defense and Marshall breezed to a 48-24 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Trotter picked off a Colton Joseph pass and raced 25 yards for a touchdown to give Marshall a 7-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

Joseph answered with a 71-yard scoring strike to Tre’ Brown III on third-and-15 to tie it 7-7 after one quarter.

The Thundering Herd (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) took the lead for good when Del Rio-Wilson connected with Michael Allen for a 49-yard touchdown 65 seconds into the second quarter.

Lorcan Quinn had the first of his two field goals and Del Rio-Wilson added a 6-yard touchdown run as the Herd took a 24-10 lead at halftime. The scoring run was set up when Trotter caused and recovered a fumble by Trequan Jones at the Monarchs’ 39-yard line with 2:31 left.

Antwan Roberts’ first career touchdown came on a 26-yard run midway through the third quarter for a 31-10 lead.

Del Rio-Wilson connected with Demarcus Lacey for a 52-yard gain to the Monarchs’ 14-yard line before Lacey caught a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 38-10 advantage. Lacey finished with eight catches for 121 yards. He is the first Marshall receiver since 2003 to post three straight 100-yard games.

Del Rio-Wilson added a 2-yard scoring run with 9:08 left to play. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 219 yards and rushed 17 times for 95 yards.

Joseph totaled 266 yards on 15-for-28 passing with two interceptions for the Monarchs (4-2, 1-1). Joseph and Maurki James had short touchdown runs in the final quarter.

