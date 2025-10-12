Cardell Williams, Rodney Hammond Jr. power Sacramento State to 55-27 victory over Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cardell Williams rushed for three touchdowns, Rodney Hammond Jr. had two touchdown runs before returning a…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cardell Williams rushed for three touchdowns, Rodney Hammond Jr. had two touchdown runs before returning a kickoff for a score and Sacramento State steamrolled Weber State 55-27 on Saturday night.

Williams scored on a 10-yard run with 55 seconds left in the first quarter to give Sacramento State (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) a 7-3 lead.

Hammond scored on a 14-yard run 58 seconds into the second quarter and Williams followed with a 51-yard touchdown run less than three minutes later for a 21-3 advantage.

Dijon Jennings had a 5-yard touchdown run at the end of a 13-play drive for Weber State (2-4, 0-2) to cut it to 21-10. Jaquail Smith answered with a 13-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left and the Hornets took a 28-10 lead into halftime.

Hammond’s second touchdown run came from 8 yards out for a 35-10 advantage three minutes into the third quarter. He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown after the Wildcats had cut it to 41-27 with 8:36 remaining. Smith capped the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run at 2:46.

Williams completed 5 of 9 passes for 53 yards for Sac State. He added a 3-yard touchdown run early in the final quarter and finished with 139 yards on 12 carries. Smith rushed 17 times for 135 yards and Hammond gained 108 on 15 carries. The Hornets finished with 397 yards on 50 rushes.

Jennings totaled 157 yards on 16-for-28 passing for Weber State. Chauncey Sylvester had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch.

