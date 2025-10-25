Camden Orth’s 3 TD passes ignite second-half surge and Chattanooga routs Samford 49-13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Camden Orth threw three touchdown passes in a dominant second half and Chattanooga flew past Samford…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Camden Orth threw three touchdown passes in a dominant second half and Chattanooga flew past Samford 49-13 on Saturday.

The Mocs (4-4, 3-1 Southern Conference) led 14-7 at halftime before Orth’s touchdown passes of 4 yards to John McIntyre, 15 yards to A.J. Little and 42 yards to Jamarii Robinson made it a 35-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Solomon Locke finished off the rout with touchdown runs of 35 and 31 yards later in the quarter. He finished with 115 yards on just five carries.

Orth completed 11 of 20 passes for 172 yards. Little caught four passes for 93 yards.

Samford’s Charlie Gilliam and Brady Stober combined on 21 of 43 passing for 224 yards.

Stober’s 1-yard run gave Samford an early 7-0 lead but Chattanooga scored the next 35 points.

Ken Cherry’s 2-yard run provided the Bulldogs’ other score. That extra point was blocked.

