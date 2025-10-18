Camden Orth throws 3 TD passes in final minutes to rally Chattanooga to wild 42-38 win over ETSU

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Camden Orth threw three of his four touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the game,…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Camden Orth threw three of his four touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the game, including a 4-yarder to Jamarii Robinson with 11 seconds remaining, and Chattanooga rallied for a 42-38 win in a wild finish on Saturday.

ETSU (3-5, 1-3 Southern) had scored 21 straight points in under four minutes of the final quarter to take a 37-21 lead but Orth hit Josh Williams for a 22-yard TD and followed that with scoring tosses to Robinson, who caught the game-winner with a leaping grab in the left corner of the end zone.

The winning drive covered 67 yards in 11 plays over 1:44 after the Buccaneers turned the ball over on downs.

Orth was 20 of 32 for 343 yards passing and the four scores for the Mocs (3-4, 2-1). Robinson’s only two catches went for scores while Markell Quick led with 125 yards on six catches with a TD. Justus Durant added 95 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Devontae Houston rushed for 171 yards on 23 carries, including a 49-yard score for ETSU’s final points. Jason Albritton added two rushing touchdowns. Cade McNamara was 18 of 25 for 205 yards passing and a score.

The teams both went over 500 yards offense.

