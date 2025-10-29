Cam Cook scores go-ahead TD with 4:29 left and Jacksonville State secures 24-21 win over MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Cook scored a go-ahead touchdown with 4:29 left and then the Jacksonville State defense ended…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Cook scored a go-ahead touchdown with 4:29 left and then the Jacksonville State defense ended two drives to secure a 24-21 victory over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0 Conference USA) is tied atop the league standings with Kennesaw State (6-2, 4-0) after a third straight victory.

Jacksonville State scored on its opening three possessions of the fourth quarter. Garrison Rippa made a 47-yard field goal and Deondre Johnson scored on a 30-yard touchdown grab after the replay showed his left foot was down in the end zone.

Middle Tennessee was unable to get past midfield on its final two drives.

Cook finished with 21 carries for 105 yards for Jacksonville State. Caden Creel was 13 of 19 for 139 yards with one touchdown. Johnson, who entered with five catches for 74 yards on the season, had four catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee (1-7, 0-4) has lost six straight games.

Nicholas Vattiato threw for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for MTSU. Jekail Middlebrook had a rushing and receiving touchdowns to go with 107 total yards.

