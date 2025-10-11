Cale Hellums rushes for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns in Army’s 24-7 victory over Charlotte

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Cale Hellums rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and Army had 304 yards…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Cale Hellums rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and Army had 304 yards on the ground in a 24-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Army scored the opening 24 points of the game before Charlotte got scored a 16-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds remaining in the fourth.

Hellums’ 50-yard run in the first quarter led to his 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. His 44-yard completion to Noah Short set up his second 1-yard touchdown run with 4:16 remaining in the third to make it 24-0.

Carson Smith ended a 17-play, 85-yard drive with a short touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.

Hellums completed 2-of-4 passes for 50 yards for Army (3-3, 2-2 American), which secured its first win at Michie Stadium this season after dropping the first two in overtime. Hayden Reed had 11 carries for 53 yards.

Grayson Loftis and Zach Wilcke combined to go 16 of 26 — with eight completions apiece — for Charlotte (1-5, 0-3), which has lost three straight. Rod Gainey Jr. had 51 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Each team recovered a fumble, with Kalib Fortner forcing a Charlotte turnover and Stephen Nnadozie recovering with Army up 24-0.

