Cal visits Virginia Tech in ACC matchup

Cal (5-2) at Virginia Tech (2-5), Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Virginia Tech…

Cal (5-2) at Virginia Tech (2-5), Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 359.1 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 199.6 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 159.6 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (99th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 373.1 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 223.4 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 149.7 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (105th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 343.4 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 248.0 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 95.4 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (95th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 323.7 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 201.6 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 122.1 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (55th)

Virginia Tech is 112th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

Virginia Tech is 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Cal’s red zone offense ranks 72nd, scoring on 84.6% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,397 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 364 yards on 64 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 331 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,688 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 504 yards on 116 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Trond Grizzell, 400 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Virginia Tech fell 35-20 to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 11. Drones threw for 181 yards on 13-of-21 attempts (61.9%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins had 82 rushing yards on nine carries. Greene recorded 72 yards on four catches.

Cal won 21-18 over North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 17. Sagapolutele led Cal with 209 yards on 21-of-39 passing (53.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Raphael carried the ball 22 times for 81 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Jacob De Jesus had 13 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia Tech hosts Louisville on Nov. 1. Cal hosts No. 18 Virginia on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.