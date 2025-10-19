Buffalo and Akron meet in MAC action

Akron (2-6) at Buffalo (4-3), Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Buffalo Offense Overall:…

Akron (2-6) at Buffalo (4-3), Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 370 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 215.9 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 154.1 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (86th)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 339.7 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 189.7 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 150 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (45th)

Akron Offense

Overall: 326.5 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 196 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 130.5 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 18.1 points per game (125th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 431 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 242.1 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 188.9 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (111th)

Akron is 129th in third down percentage, converting 30.4% of the time.

Akron ranks 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.9% of trips. Buffalo’s red zone defense ranks 26th at 76.5%.

Team leaders

Buffalo

Passing: Ta’Quan Roberson, 1,337 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 477 yards on 132 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 522 yards on 37 catches, 7 TDs

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 1,448 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 51.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 605 yards on 116 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kyan Mason, 371 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Buffalo won 28-21 over UMass on Saturday, Oct. 18. Roberson threw for 403 yards on 36-of-55 attempts (65.5%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Henderson had 59 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding four receptions for nine yards. Nik McMillan recorded 119 yards on 10 catches.

Akron lost 42-28 to Ball State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Finley led Akron with 291 yards on 22-of-40 passing (55.0%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Gant carried the ball 19 times for 94 yards, adding two receptions for five yards. Tim Grear Jr. recorded 87 yards on four catches.

Next game

Buffalo plays at Bowling Green on Nov. 1. Akron hosts UMass on Nov. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.