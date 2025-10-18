Brungard accounts for 5 TDs, 528 yards in Youngstown State’s upset 40-35 win over Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Beau Brungard accounted for five touchdowns and 528 yards to lead Youngstown State to 40-35 upset,…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Beau Brungard accounted for five touchdowns and 528 yards to lead Youngstown State to 40-35 upset, shootout win over Illinois State on Saturday.

Brungard was 23-of-34 passing for 328 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, with another 200 yards and three rushing scores. He entered fourth in the FCS averaging 121.2 yards rushing and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns with nine.

After Brungard’s 2-yard rushing score in the second quarter, Tommy Rittenhouse threw touchdown passes on three consecutive drives for the FCS No. 9 Redbirds (3-3, 0-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Rittenhouse was 16 of 29 for 206 yards passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Wenkers Wright caught two touchdown passes.

Both of Rittenhouse’s interceptions led to scores for the Penguins. Brungard’s lone interception resulted in a touchdown for the Redbirds at the end of the first half.

The win gives the Penguins (4-3, 1-2) a 17-16 lead in the series.

