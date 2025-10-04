Broc Lowry accounts for two TDs to lead Western Michigan over UMass 21-3

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Broc Lowry accounted for two touchdowns to lead Western Michigan to a 21-3 victory over Massachusetts…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Broc Lowry accounted for two touchdowns to lead Western Michigan to a 21-3 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Lowry completed 18 of 25 passes for 163 yards and added 92 yards rushing on 14 carries. Lowry’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Michael Brescia gave Western Michigan a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Lowry’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 50-yard drive late in the third quarter.

Devin Miles broke loose on a 25-yard touchdown run for Western Michigan (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) with about eight minutes left to play.

AJ Hairston and Brandon Rose were a combined 20-of-35 passing for 203 yards for UMass (0-5, 0-1). Derek Morris kicked a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Minutemen.

It was Western Michigan’s first game at McGuirk Alumni Stadium and its first on the road against UMass since 2013 when they played at Gillette Stadium.

WMU leads the series at 3-0.

