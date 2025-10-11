Brian Trobel scores 3 touchdowns and Mercyhurst shuts down Wagner 19-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Trobel ran for 120 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Mercyhurst to a 19-7…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Trobel ran for 120 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Mercyhurst to a 19-7 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Trobel’s 3-yard touchdown run gave Mercyhurst (3-4, 2-0 NEC) a 6-0 lead in the second quarter and Alex Gevaudan’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Trobel put the Lakers up 12-7 at halftime.

Trobel’s 4-yard touchdown run made it 19-7 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter and the Lakers’ defense took it from there as Wagner crossed midfield only once in the second half.

Gevaudan completed 13 of 24 passes for 191 yards for the Lakers. Trobel compiled 195 yards of total offense, with 75 yards receiving on top of his rushing yardage.

Jordan Barton was 10-for-16 passing for 123 yards for the Seahawks (1-5, 0-1). He threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Malik Cooper that gave Wagner a 7-6 lead in the second quarter.

