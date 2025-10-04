Brady Olson passes for 4 touchdowns including game-winner to Elijah Howard in 42-35 OT win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Elijah Howard caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Brady Olson, who accounted for five touchdowns,…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Elijah Howard caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Brady Olson, who accounted for five touchdowns, on the first play of overtime and Central Connecticut State defeated Sacred Heart 42-35 on Saturday.

The Pioneers (4-2) had a first down at the 1-yard line on their overtime possession, but three stuffed runs and an incomplete pass gave the Blue Devils (3-3) the win.

Sacred Heart tied the game with a minute left in regulation on Jack Snyder’s 37-yard pass play to Jason Palmieri.

Olson was 28-of-40 passing for a career-high 323 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 58 yards with a score. Olson became the first Blue Devil to throw for 300-plus yards since Jacob Dolegala on Oct. 6, 2018. Howard had 102 yards to move into sixth place on the CCSU career rushing list with 2,274.

Snyder was 17 of 27 for 218 yards passing and two TDs. Trey Eberhart III had 83 yards rushing and a TD and Palmieri had 65 yards receiving.

CCSU led 20-14 at halftime. Sacred Heart had a 21-20 edge after three quarters before the teams combined for 29 points in the final quarter.

