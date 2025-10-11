Braden Atkinson’s 3 touchdown passes spark Mercer in 38-14 victory over Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw for 347 yards with three touchdown passes, Julian Fox recovered two fumbles, and…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw for 347 yards with three touchdown passes, Julian Fox recovered two fumbles, and Mercer defeated Princeton 38-14 on Saturday.

Two of Mercer’s first four touchdown drives were for less than 50 yards as the Bears cashed in on Fox’s fumble recoveries.

Mercer led 21-7 at halftime and Atkinson’s third touchdown pass made it 28-7 in the third quarter. Adjatay Dabbs had a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 35-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Atkinson completed 27 of 42 passes. He threw one interception. His leading receivers were Dabbs and Adonis McDaniel, each with three catches for 78 yards.

Princeton got two touchdown passes from Kai Colon, who was 13-for-21 passing for 124 yards.

Mercer (5-1) outgained Princeton (2-2) in total yards, 503-257.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.