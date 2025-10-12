Boston College meets UConn

UConn (4-2) at Boston College (1-5), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Boston…

UConn (4-2) at Boston College (1-5), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Boston College Offense

Overall: 368.8 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 283.8 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 85.0 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (75th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 387.7 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 238.7 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 149.0 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (126th)

UConn Offense

Overall: 470.0 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 286.8 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 183.2 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 37.0 points per game (22nd)

UConn Defense

Overall: 377.8 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 223.0 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 154.8 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (58th)

UConn is 23rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 30.7% of third downs.

Boston College is 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to UConn’s 5th-ranked +7 margin.

UConn is 25th in the FBS averaging 40.8 penalty yards per game.

Boston College is 98th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.9% of trips. UConn’s red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 92.6% of red zone opportunities.

Boston College ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:48.

Team leaders

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,394 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 406 yards on 82 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 436 yards on 45 catches, 0 TDs

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 637 yards on 101 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 562 yards on 48 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Boston College was beaten by Clemson 41-10 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Lonergan threw for 117 yards on 12-of-19 attempts (63.2%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Richard carried the ball 18 times for 75 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Bond recorded 70 yards on seven catches.

UConn won 51-10 over Florida International on Saturday, Oct. 4. Fagnano passed for 355 yards on 22-of-28 attempts (78.6%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Edwards had 80 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Reymello Murphy put up 78 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Boston College plays at Louisville on Oct. 25. UConn plays at Rice on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.