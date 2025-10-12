Boise State squares off against UNLV in MWC action

UNLV (6-0) at Boise State (4-2), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

UNLV (6-0) at Boise State (4-2), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 465.3 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 274.5 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 190.8 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (44th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 331.0 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 185.8 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 145.2 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (73rd)

UNLV Offense

Overall: 442.3 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 242.7 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 199.7 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 38.2 points per game (19th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 445.0 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 255.2 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 189.8 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (108th)

UNLV ranks 22nd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 48.6% of the time.

UNLV is 2nd in the FBS with a +9 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Boise State ranks 123rd in the FBS averaging 72.7 penalty yards per game, and UNLV ranks 134th with an 82.2-yard average.

Boise State is 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.2% of trips. UNLV’s red zone offense ranks 52nd, scoring on 89.3% of red zone opportunities.

UNLV is 67th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:05, compared to Boise State’s 6th-ranked average of 34:05.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,570 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 494 yards on 71 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 344 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 1,403 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 577 yards on 72 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 493 yards on 28 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Boise State won 41-25 over New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 11. Madsen led Boise State with 226 yards on 21-of-31 passing (67.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Riley carried the ball 18 times for 101 yards, adding one reception for 14 yards. Ben Ford had six receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV won 51-48 over Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 11. Colandrea led UNLV with 361 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Thomas had 88 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding six receptions for 58 yards. Daejon Reynolds recorded 139 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Boise State plays at Nevada on Oct. 24. UNLV hosts New Mexico on Nov. 1.

