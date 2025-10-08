Boise State meets New Mexico in MWC play

New Mexico (3-2) at Boise State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 9:45 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise…

New Mexico (3-2) at Boise State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Boise State by 16.5. Against the spread: Boise State 4-1, New Mexico 3-2.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 479 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 282.2 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 196.8 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (52nd)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 351 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 186.6 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 164.4 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (79th)

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 396.8 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 242.4 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 154.4 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 30 points per game (61st)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 391 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 271.2 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 119.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (74th)

New Mexico ranks 122nd in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.6% of the time. Boise State ranks 29th on offense, converting on 47.9% of third downs.

New Mexico is 131st in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Boise State’s 75th-ranked -1 margin.

Boise State ranks 131st in the FBS averaging 77.2 penalty yards per game, compared to New Mexico’s 7th-ranked 30 per-game average.

Boise State is 128th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70% of trips. New Mexico’s red zone defense ranks 76th at 85.7%.

Boise State ranks 19th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:47.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,344 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 393 yards on 53 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: LaTrell Caples, 292 yards on 21 catches, 2 TDs

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 1,162 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Damon Bankston, 289 yards on 43 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Keagan Johnson, 326 yards on 26 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Boise State lost 28-7 to Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 4. Madsen led Boise State with 215 yards on 22-of-37 passing (59.5%) for no touchdowns and four interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sire Gaines had 39 rushing yards on 11 carries. Chris Marshall had four receptions for 58 yards.

New Mexico fell to San Jose State 35-28 on Friday, Oct. 3. Layne passed for 344 yards on 28-of-40 attempts (70.0%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bankston had 51 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Johnson had 11 receptions for 145 yards.

Next game

Boise State hosts UNLV on Oct. 18. New Mexico hosts Nevada on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.