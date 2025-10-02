Big Ten slate has Maryland hosting Washington and Minnesota visiting No. 1 Ohio State

Maryland is one of three Bowl Subdivision teams, along with No. 3 Miami and No. 11 Texas Tech, that haven't trailed in a game all season.

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten:

Game of the week

Washington (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (Big Ten Network)

Maryland is one of three Bowl Subdivision teams, along with No. 3 Miami and No. 11 Texas Tech, that haven’t trailed in a game all season. The Terrapins had last week off after winning 27-10 at Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener.

Washington hasn’t won a Big Ten road game since joining the conference last year, but BetMGM Sportsbook has the Huskies as a 6 1/2-point favorite. The Huskies are coming off a 24-6 loss to No. 1 Ohio State that snapped their 22-game home win streak.

The undercard

Minnesota (3-1, 1-0) at No. 1 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey threw for three touchdowns and 324 yards in his Big Ten debut as the Golden Gophers edged Rutgers 31-28, but he faces a much tougher task this week. Ohio State is allowing just 5.5 points per game to lead the nation in scoring defense. Ohio State also has won 28 of its last 29 meetings with Minnesota, including each of the last 12.

BetMGM has Ohio State as a 24-point favorite.

Impact players

— Illinois QB Luke Altmyer had two touchdown passes, one touchdown run and one touchdown catch in the 22nd-ranked Illini’s 34-32 triumph over Southern California, which was ranked 21st at the time. He was the first player in at least 30 years to throw for 300 yards and to have a touchdown pass, touchdown run and touchdown catch in a Big Ten game.

— Ohio State DE Caden Curry had 11 tackles – five for loss – and three sacks against Washington. His 1.25 sacks per game put him in a tie for fourth among all Bowl Subdivision players.

— Northwestern RB Caleb Komolafe had career highs in carries (27) and yards rushing (119) – in the Wildcats’ 17-14 win over UCLA.

— Oregon QB Dante Moore threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the second-ranked Ducks’ 30-24 double-overtime victory at No. 7 Penn State, which was ranked third at the time. Moore has 14 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Inside the numbers

A victory over Minnesota would improve Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s career winning percentage to .882, topping the all-time record currently owned by Knute Rockne (.881 at Notre Dame from 1918-30). … Maryland’s plus-1.75 turnover margin per game is tied with No. 10 Alabama for the best of any Bowl Subdivision team. … Wisconsin is allowing the fewest yards rushing per game (50.0) of any Bowl Subdivision team. The Badgers are giving up 2.11 yards per carry to rank third, behind only Pitt (1.80) and Texas Tech (1.99). Wisconsin plays Saturday at No. 20 Michigan, which is rushing for 253.5 yards per game to rank eighth nationally. … Nebraska is allowing just 75.8 yards passing per game, the lowest total of any Bowl Subdivision school. The Cornhuskers also lead the nation in pass efficiency defense.

Get to know him

Jerry Neuheisel, who had been working as UCLA’s tight ends coach, is taking over as the winless Bruins’ main play caller after Tino Sunseri’s exit as offensive coordinator this week. Neuheisel is the son of Rick Neuheisel, who posted a 21-28 record as UCLA’s head coach from 2008-11.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.