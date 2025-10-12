Big Ten matchup features Rutgers taking on No. 8 Oregon

No. 8 Oregon (5-1) at Rutgers (3-3), Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Rutgers…

No. 8 Oregon (5-1) at Rutgers (3-3), Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 443.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 309.0 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (32nd)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 385.3 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 249.0 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 136.3 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (94th)

Oregon Offense

Overall: 464.3 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 251.3 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 213.0 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 42.2 points per game (9th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 252.8 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 138.7 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 114.2 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 15.2 points per game (14th)

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Rutgers is 16th in the FBS averaging 36.0 penalty yards per game, and Oregon ranks 8th with a 33.7-yard average.

Oregon ranks 133rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Rutgers’ red zone offense ranks 99th, scoring on 79.4% of red zone opportunities.

Rutgers is 9th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:11.

Team leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 1,785 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 560 yards on 102 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 537 yards on 36 catches, 2 TDs

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 1,396 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Dierre Hill Jr., 267 yards on 29 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dakorien Moore, 335 yards on 23 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Rutgers lost 38-19 to Washington on Friday, Oct. 10. Kaliakmanis led Rutgers with 386 yards on 31-of-50 passing (62.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Raymond had 89 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding seven receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown. Strong recorded 124 yards on seven catches.

Oregon lost 30-20 to Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 11. Dante Moore led Oregon with 186 yards on 21-of-34 passing (61.8%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Jordon Davison had 59 rushing yards on eight carries, adding four receptions for nine yards. Malik Benson recorded 44 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

Rutgers plays at Purdue on Oct. 25. Oregon hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 25.

