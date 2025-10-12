Big Ten matchup features Northwestern playing Purdue

Purdue (2-4) at Northwestern (4-2), Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Northwestern Offense Overall:…

Purdue (2-4) at Northwestern (4-2), Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 364.5 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 181.3 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 183.2 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (98th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 305.5 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 160.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 145.2 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (24th)

Purdue Offense

Overall: 410.5 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 270.5 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 140.0 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (80th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 375.0 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 245.7 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 129.3 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (104th)

Northwestern is 99th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.5% of the time. Purdue ranks 48th on offense, converting on 42.7% of third downs.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Northwestern is 119th in the FBS at -5, and Purdue ranks 133rd at -10.

Purdue ranks 67th in the FBS averaging 53.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Northwestern’s 3rd-ranked 29.8 per-game average.

Purdue ranks 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.0% of trips.

Purdue ranks 81st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:30, compared to Northwestern’s 8th-ranked average of 33:17.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 1,081 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 416 yards on 95 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 469 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,541 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 60.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 402 yards on 102 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 354 yards on 36 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Northwestern beat Penn State 22-21 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Stone led Northwestern with 163 yards on 17-of-26 passing (65.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Komolafe had 72 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Wilde recorded 94 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Purdue fell to Minnesota 27-20 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Browne led Purdue with 203 yards on 21-of-40 passing (52.5%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 61 yards and one rushing touchdown. Mockobee carried the ball 21 times for 98 yards. Nitro Tuggle had three receptions for 58 yards.

Next game

Northwestern plays at No. 25 Nebraska on Oct. 25. Purdue hosts Rutgers on Oct. 25.

