Big Ten matchup features Nebraska against USC

USC (5-2) at Nebraska (6-2), Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 401.4 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 272.6 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 128.8 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (31st)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 285.8 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 127.5 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 158.3 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (30th)

USC Offense

Overall: 530.0 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 326.1 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 203.9 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 42.4 points per game (5th)

USC Defense

Overall: 365.0 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 228.3 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 136.7 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (56th)

USC is 6th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 53.1% of the time.

USC is 84th in the FBS averaging 58.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Nebraska’s 26th-ranked 43.6 per-game average.

Nebraska is 59th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 86.5% of trips. USC’s red zone defense ranks 2nd at 54.5%.

Team leaders

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 1,911 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 837 yards on 146 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 525 yards on 33 catches, 5 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,180 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Waymond Jordan, 576 yards on 88 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 758 yards on 48 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Nebraska won 28-21 over Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 25. Raiola led Nebraska with 141 yards on 16-of-22 passing (72.7%) for one touchdown and one interception. Johnson carried the ball 27 times for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Hunter had six receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

USC lost 34-24 to Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 18. Maiava led USC with 328 yards on 22-of-42 passing (52.4%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. King Miller carried the ball 18 times for 70 yards, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Ja’Kobi Lane recorded 111 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Nebraska plays at UCLA on Nov. 8. USC hosts Northwestern on Nov. 7.

