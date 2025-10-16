Big 12 this week has ‘Holy War’ in Utah and top 2 passers on same field in longest Texas rivalry

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference: Game of the week No. 23 Utah (5-1, 2-1 Big…

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

No. 23 Utah (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at No. 15 BYU (6-0, 3-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Holy War between the instate rivals about 50 miles apart is a Big 12 game for just the second time. Will Ferrin’s 44-yard field goal with 3 seconds left gave BYU a 22-21 win last year, when Utah’s debut in the Big 12 marked their first time in the same conference together since the Mountain West in 2010. This will be the first meeting with both in the Top 25 since an overtime win by BYU in 2009.

With true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier and Big 12 rushing leader LJ Martin (108.7 ypg), BYU is 6-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Dual-threat transfer quarterback Devon Dampier and the Utes are coming off a 42-10 home win over then-No. 21 Arizona State. Utah has already matched its overall and Big 12 win totals from last year.

Utah is second in the Big 12 in scoring offense (39.5 ppg) and scoring defense (13.8 ppg). BYU is third in both categories (37.5 ppg and 14.7).

The undercard

Baylor (4-2, 2-1) at TCU (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

The nation’s top two passers will be on the same field for the 121st meeting in the most-played rivalry game in the state of Texas. Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson tops the list at 343 yards passing per game and 19 TD passes. He has completed 158 of 248 passes (63.7%) for 2,058 yards, and is the only 2,000-yard passer in FBS. TCU’s Josh Hoover is 139-of-215 passing (64.7%) for 1,893 yards, ranking second with 315.5 yards per game and 18 TDs. TCU has a 59-54-7 series lead after winning eight of the last 10 meetings.

Impact players

— Houston senior tight end Tanner Koziol has multiple receptions in 18 consecutive games and his team-high 30 catches this season are the second-most for an FBS tight end. The Cougars are 5-1 for the first time since 2021.

— Linebacker Jake Golday is the Big 12’s leading tackler with 56 tackles (9.3 per game) for No. 24 Cincinnati, which takes a five-game winning streak to Oklahoma State.

— Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson has scored a touchdown in seven consecutive games. The latest was a 3-yard TD run after six consecutive games catching a TD pass.

Inside the numbers

West Virginia (2-4, 0-3) or UCF (3-3, 0-3) will get its first Big 12 win this season when they meet Saturday, and one of the reunited coaches will get his first win in a Big 12 game. The Mountaineers were in the Big East when Rich Rodriguez left in 2007. The Knights were in the American when Scott Frost departed after a 13-0 season in 2017. … Cincinnati’s offensive line has allowed only one sack. … Texas Tech is the first Big 12 team to win each of its first three conference games by at least 24 points since Baylor in 2015. … Arizona’s defense has eight interceptions, only one off last season’s total.

QB uncertainty

Arizona State in its Big 12 debut last season lost its first conference game 30-22 at Texas Tech, but the Sun Devils went on to win the league and make the 12-team College Football Playoff. Both teams go into a rematch Saturday with uncertainty about their starting quarterbacks. The Red Raiders are off to their best start since 2013, even with Behran Morton exiting early last week for the third time this season because of injury. Sam Leavitt missed Arizona State’s lopsided loss at Utah because of a right foot injury, but was practicing this week.

