Big 12 matchup features West Virginia taking on TCU

TCU (5-2) at West Virginia (2-5), Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 354.1 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 158.7 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 195.4 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 21 points per game (112th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 416.4 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 247.1 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 169.3 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (112th)

TCU Offense

Overall: 437.3 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 309.3 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 128 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (24th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 383.1 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 251.7 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 131.4 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (84th)

West Virginia ranks 131st in third down percentage, converting 29.4% of the time.

TCU is 112th in the FBS with 65.7 penalty yards per game.

TCU is 90th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.3% of trips. West Virginia’s red zone defense ranks 39th at 79.3%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. West Virginia is 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:21, while TCU’s 125th-ranked average is 27:18.

Team leaders

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 720 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Khalil Wilkins, 243 yards on 54 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 334 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 2,124 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 391 yards on 74 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 603 yards on 28 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

West Virginia was defeated by UCF 45-13 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 47 yards on 6-of-17 attempts (35.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilkins carried the ball 15 times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown. Justin Smith-Brown put up 27 yards on two catches.

TCU won 42-36 over Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 18. Hoover led TCU with 231 yards on 22-of-31 passing (71.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Barnes carried the ball 25 times for 106 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jordan Dwyer put up 111 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

West Virginia plays at Houston on Nov. 1. TCU hosts Iowa State on Nov. 8.

