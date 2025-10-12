Big 12 matchup features TCU squaring off against Baylor

Baylor (4-2) at TCU (4-2), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats TCU Offense Overall:…

Baylor (4-2) at TCU (4-2), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 439.0 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 322.3 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 116.7 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (34th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 373.8 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 240.7 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 133.2 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (70th)

Baylor Offense

Overall: 494.0 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 348.7 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 145.3 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (27th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 402.8 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 177.2 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (108th)

Baylor is 81st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.5% of the time. TCU ranks 11th on offense, converting on 53.8% of third downs.

Baylor is 111th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to TCU’s 56th-ranked +1 margin.

TCU ranks 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:09.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 1,893 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 285 yards on 49 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 541 yards on 21 catches, 7 TDs

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 2,058 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 557 yards on 102 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 456 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

TCU fell 41-28 to Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Hoover led TCU with 376 yards on 26-of-47 passing (55.3%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Barnes had 81 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding three receptions for nine yards. McAlister had four receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor defeated Kansas State 35-34 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Robertson led Baylor with 345 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Washington carried the ball nine times for 65 yards, adding two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown. Michael Trigg had eight receptions for 155 yards.

Next game

TCU plays at West Virginia on Oct. 25. Baylor plays at No. 24 Cincinnati on Oct. 25.

