Big 12 matchup features Oklahoma State taking on No. 24 Cincinnati

No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1) at Oklahoma State (1-5), Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats…

No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1) at Oklahoma State (1-5), Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 300.7 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 176.2 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 124.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (130th)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 475.8 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 298.7 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 177.2 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (129th)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 449.7 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 259.5 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 190.2 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (29th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 384.0 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 255.7 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 128.3 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 19.2 points per game (34th)

Oklahoma State ranks 112th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Cincinnati ranks 37th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.7%.

Cincinnati ranks 117th in the FBS with 68.8 penalty yards per game.

Oklahoma State is 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.2% of trips. Cincinnati’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Oklahoma State is 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:31, while Cincinnati’s 136th-ranked average is 24:08.

Team leaders

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 696 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 55.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 257 yards on 55 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 203 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 1,448 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Pryor, 349 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Goodie, 354 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma State was defeated by Houston 39-17 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Sam Jackson led Oklahoma State with 84 yards on 7-of-16 passing (43.8%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Fields had 44 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown. Freeman had three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Cincinnati won 20-11 over UCF on Saturday, Oct. 11. Sorsby led Cincinnati with 191 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 36 yards. Pryor had 48 rushing yards on 11 carries. Joe Royer had two receptions for 83 yards.

Next game

Oklahoma State plays at No. 7 Texas Tech on Oct. 25. Cincinnati hosts Baylor on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.