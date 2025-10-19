Big 12 matchup features Arizona State squaring off against Houston

Houston (6-1) at Arizona State (5-2), Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Networks Key stats Arizona…

Houston (6-1) at Arizona State (5-2), Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN Networks

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 398.4 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 211.7 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 186.7 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (82nd)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 327.6 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 216.7 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 110.9 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (69th)

Houston Offense

Overall: 380.9 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 211.3 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 169.6 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (62nd)

Houston Defense

Overall: 317.1 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 193.6 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 123.6 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (27th)

Arizona State is 117th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time. Houston ranks 38th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.0%.

Arizona State is 14th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Houston is 15th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 95.5% of trips.

Houston ranks 63rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:12, compared to Arizona State’s 3rd-ranked average of 34:42.

Team leaders

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,358 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 642 yards on 110 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 628 yards on 57 catches, 8 TDs

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 1,380 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 538 yards on 115 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 510 yards on 27 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Arizona State defeated Texas Tech 26-22 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Leavitt led Arizona State with 319 yards on 28-of-47 passing (59.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Brown had 69 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 15 yards. Tyson had 10 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Houston won 31-28 over Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 18. Weigman threw for 164 yards on 15-of-23 attempts (65.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 98 yards and one rushing touchdown. Connors carried the ball 20 times for 100 yards, adding three receptions for 38 yards. Thomas recorded 69 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Arizona State plays at Iowa State on Nov. 1. Houston hosts West Virginia on Nov. 1.

