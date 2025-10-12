Big 12 matchup features Arizona State against No. 7 Texas Tech

No. 7 Texas Tech (6-0) at Arizona State (4-2), Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key…

No. 7 Texas Tech (6-0) at Arizona State (4-2), Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 396.8 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 193.8 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 203.0 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (85th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 336.2 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 225.0 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 111.2 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (70th)

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 558.2 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 325.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 232.8 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 47.5 points per game (2nd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 257.0 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 190.0 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 67.0 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 12.2 points per game (6th)

Arizona State is 122nd in third down percentage, converting 32.2% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.1%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Arizona State is 20th in the FBS at +5, and Texas Tech ranks 8th at +6.

Texas Tech is 128th in the FBS with 76.5 penalty yards per game.

Arizona State is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.8% of trips. Texas Tech’s red zone defense ranks 19th at 72.7%.

Texas Tech ranks 89th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:14, compared to Arizona State’s 5th-ranked average of 34:17.

Team leaders

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,039 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 573 yards on 91 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 523 yards on 47 catches, 7 TDs

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 1,501 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 593 yards on 91 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 394 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Arizona State was beaten by Utah 42-10 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Jeff Sims led Arizona State with 124 yards on 18-of-38 passing (47.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 52 yards. Brown had 67 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 17 yards. Tyson recorded 40 yards on eight catches. He also had one carry for three yards and one touchdown.

Texas Tech defeated Kansas 42-17 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Morton threw for 91 yards on 7-of-12 attempts (58.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Dickey carried the ball 21 times for 263 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Douglas had six receptions for 55 yards.

Next game

Arizona State hosts Houston on Oct. 25. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State on Oct. 25.

