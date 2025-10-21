Big 12 fines No. 24 Arizona State $50,000 for field storming against No. 14 Texas Tech

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference fined No. 24 Arizona State $50,000 and publicly reprimanded the school after…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference fined No. 24 Arizona State $50,000 and publicly reprimanded the school after its fans stormed the field following Saturday’s win over No. 14 Texas Tech.

“The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement Tuesday. “The Conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues.”

Arizona State’s fans poured out of the stands after the Sun Devils rallied to beat the Red Raiders 26-22 at Mountain America Stadium. The Sun Devils blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead, but rallied behind quarterback Sam Leavitt, taking the lead on Raleek Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left.

Arizona State moved back into the AP Top 25 after the win.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.