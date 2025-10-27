Baylor hosts UCF in Big 12 play

UCF (4-3) at Baylor (4-4), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Baylor by 4.5.…

UCF (4-3) at Baylor (4-4), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Baylor by 4.5. Against the spread: Baylor 1-7, UCF 4-3.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Baylor Offense

Overall: 458.6 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 318.4 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 140.3 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (35th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 402.5 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 212.0 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 190.5 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 32.6 points per game (120th)

UCF Offense

Overall: 445.1 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 237.0 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 208.1 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (54th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 292.1 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 146.3 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 145.9 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 17.1 points per game (16th)

UCF ranks 112th in third down percentage, converting 35.3% of the time. Baylor ranks 111th on defense, holding its opponents to 43.4%.

Baylor ranks 131st in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to UCF’s 65th-ranked even margin.

Baylor is 104th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:38, compared to UCF’s 31st-ranked average of 31:27.

Team leaders

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 2,513 yards, 23 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 603 yards on 120 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 576 yards on 44 catches, 4 TDs

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 1,183 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 522 yards on 100 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 316 yards on 30 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Baylor lost 41-20 to Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 25. Robertson led Baylor with 137 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Michael Turner carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Cameron recorded 34 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

UCF beat West Virginia 45-13 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Jackson passed for 277 yards on 23-of-34 attempts (67.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Jaden Nixon had 116 rushing yards on seven carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. Chris Domercat put up 89 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Baylor hosts No. 24 Utah on Nov. 15. UCF hosts No. 22 Houston on Nov. 7.

