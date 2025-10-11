Bauer scores twice late, UT Martin blocks FG to edge Western Illinois 32–31

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jase Bauer ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and UT Martin blocked a field goal in the…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jase Bauer ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and UT Martin blocked a field goal in the final seconds to rally past Western Illinois 32–31 on Saturday.

Bauer threw for 245 yards and added two short rushing scores for the Skyhawks (2–5, 2–1 OVC–Big South), who erased an 11-point deficit to win their second straight. John Gentry ran for 104 yards, while Thomas Ansley added 66 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Cade Hechter hit field goals from 28 and 41 yards.

Western Illinois (1–6, 0–3) led 31–20 entering the fourth quarter after Markell Holman’s second rushing touchdown. Bauer capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard score to pull within five, then plunged in again from two yards with 1:57 remaining to give UT Martin its first lead since early in the second quarter.

The Leathernecks marched to the UT Martin 30 in the final minute, but Antonio Chadha’s 48-yard attempt was blocked by Chris Wilson with 35 seconds left to seal it.

Cason Carswell completed 21 of 30 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns for Western Illinois, including scores to Demari Davis and Alex Williams. Holman added 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Davis led all receivers with 109 yards on four catches.

UT Martin finished with 445 total yards to Western Illinois’ 403 and outscored the Leathernecks 12–0 in the fourth quarter.

