Barnett, Knight each have TD runs to help James Madison get past Georgia State 14-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Alonza Barnett III and Wayne Knight each had a touchdown run and James Madison beat Georgia State…

ATLANTA (AP) — Alonza Barnett III and Wayne Knight each had a touchdown run and James Madison beat Georgia State 14-7 on Saturday.

Barnett’s 1-yard TD run tied the game 7-7 midway through the third quarter. Knight scored on a 9-yard run to make it 14-7 with 9:50 to play. Georgia State couldn’t get past its own 34 on its three fourth-quarter possessions.

James Madison (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), which entered averaging 249 yards rushing, ran for 211 while holding Georgia State to 37. Jordan Fuller led the Dukes with 94 yards on 18 carries. Knight ran 13 times for 85 yards. Barnett completed 11 of 22 passes for 74 yards.

TJ Finley was 19-of-28 passing for 198 yards for Georgia State (1-4, 0-1). Finley threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Camden Overton-Howard in the first quarter.

The teams combined for 26 penalties for 214 yards.

James Madison leads the series 5-0.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.