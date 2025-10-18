Barika Kpeenu runs for 113 yards, 2 TDs and North Dakota State overcomes weather, Indiana State 38-7

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Barika Kpeenu had 113 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns and North Dakota State defeated…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Barika Kpeenu had 113 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns and North Dakota State defeated Indiana State 38-7 on Saturday.

The FCS top-ranked Bison (7-0, 4-0 MVFC) overcame a rare 7-0 deficit and a long weather delay in defeating the Sycamores for the 12th time in 13 all-time matchups. This was the sixth time North Dakota State has faced Indiana State when ranked No. 1.

The Sycamores scored first on a 3-yard run by Nick Osho and led 7-0 after one quarter. Cole Payton’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Truman Werremeyer tied it early in the second quarter and a career-high tying 54-yard field goal by Eli Ozick made it 10-7 for the Bison at halftime.

After a long lightning delay at halftime, the game continued in the rain. Payton and Kpeenu had touchdown runs in the third quarter for a 24-7 lead and DJ Scott and Kpeenu scored in the fourth to wrap it up.

Payton completed 12 of 18 passes for 149 yards. Kpeenu had 23 carries and led a rushing game that piled up 283 yards. Scott had 78 yards on nine carries and Payton kept it 10 times for 71 yards.

Indiana State (2-5, 0-3) was held to 192 total yards.

