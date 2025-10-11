Balke connects on game-winning 55-yard field goal to push Drake over San Diego, 19-16

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Harry Balke’s career-best 55-yard field goal as time expired sent Drake past San Diego 19-16 on…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Harry Balke’s career-best 55-yard field goal as time expired sent Drake past San Diego 19-16 on Saturday.

A senior transfer from NAIA Benedictine College (Kansas), Balke also connected from 43 yards to bring the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) within three early in the third. Balke had missed the extra point on the previous scoring drive.

Drake’s Nick Herman rushed for 96 yards and added 35 receiving yards, and Luke Woodson added 55 yards and a score on the ground.

After Logan Inagawa’s 5-yard scoring run with 4:38 remaining, San Diego ran the clock to 1:09 as Emiliano Salazar tied the game with a 41-yard field goal.

Drake answered with a seven-play, 27-yard drive to the San Diego 38 to set up Balke’s game-winner.

The Toreros (3-4, 1-2) lost their third straight game against Drake, and lost on a walk-off field goal for the second straight year. Shane Dunning’s 48-yard kick gave Drake a 30-28 victory on Sept. 28, 2024.

