Auburn hosts No. 10 Georgia in SEC matchup

No. 10 Georgia (4-1) at Auburn (3-2), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia…

No. 10 Georgia (4-1) at Auburn (3-2), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia by 3.5. Against the spread: Georgia 1-4, Auburn 2-3.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 438.6 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 231.8 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 206.8 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (43rd)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 313.2 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 231.2 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 82 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 18.4 points per game (32nd)

Auburn Offense

Overall: 342.2 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 173.2 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 169 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (77th)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 315.6 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 227.6 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 88 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (25th)

Auburn is 12th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 26.8% of third downs.

Georgia ranks 93rd in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Auburn’s 25th-ranked +4 margin.

Auburn ranks 115th in the FBS averaging 69 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia’s 28th-ranked 40.8 per-game average.

Georgia is 6th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 66.7% of red zone trips.

Georgia is 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:50.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 1,047 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 68.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Chauncey Bowens, 310 yards on 56 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Colbie Young, 247 yards on 18 catches, 1 TD

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 846 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 403 yards on 58 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Eric Singleton Jr., 265 yards on 27 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia defeated Kentucky 35-14 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Stockton led Georgia with 196 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 48 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Bowens had 70 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Dillon Bell put up 68 yards on four catches. He also had two carries for six yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn fell 16-10 to Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 27. Arnold led Auburn with 125 yards on 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cobb carried the ball six times for 28 yards, adding one reception for 11 yards. Singleton put up 56 yards on five catches.

Next game

Georgia hosts No. 4 Ole Miss on Oct. 18. Auburn hosts No. 14 Missouri on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.