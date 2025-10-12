Auburn and No. 16 Missouri meet in SEC play

No. 16 Missouri (5-1) at Auburn (3-3), Oct. 18 at 7:45 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats…

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Auburn Offense

Overall: 331.3 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 167.2 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 164.2 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (92nd)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 311.5 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 225 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 86.5 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (19th)

Missouri Offense

Overall: 511.3 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 240.8 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 270.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 41.7 points per game (10th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 219.3 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 151.2 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 68.2 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (17th)

Auburn ranks 98th in third down percentage, converting 36.7% of the time. Missouri ranks 5th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 24.7%.

Auburn is 126th in the FBS averaging 74.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Missouri’s 42nd-ranked 46.5 per-game average.

Missouri ranks 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.9% of trips. Auburn’s red zone offense ranks 23rd, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Auburn is 57th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:29, compared to Missouri’s 2nd-ranked average of 34:49.

Team leaders

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 983 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 453 yards on 70 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 305 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,370 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 72.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 782 yards on 115 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 388 yards on 40 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Auburn was beaten by Georgia 20-10 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Arnold led Auburn with 137 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cobb had 50 rushing yards on 12 carries. Cam Coleman had seven receptions for 50 yards.

Missouri lost 27-24 to Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 11. Pribula passed for 167 yards on 16-of-28 attempts (57.1%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hardy carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards, adding two receptions for two yards. Donovan Olugbode recorded 55 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Auburn plays at Arkansas on Oct. 25. Missouri plays at No. 17 Vanderbilt on Oct. 25.

