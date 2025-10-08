Army and Charlotte meet in AAC play

Charlotte (1-4) at Army (2-3), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Army by 17.5.…

Charlotte (1-4) at Army (2-3), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Army by 17.5. Against the spread: Army 2-3, Charlotte 0-3-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Army Offense

Overall: 363.2 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 84.8 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 278.4 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (87th)

Army Defense

Overall: 372.2 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 216.6 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 155.6 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (95th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 333 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 236.4 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 96.6 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (114th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 466.2 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 258.2 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 208 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 34.2 points per game (126th)

Army is 102nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.1% of the time. Charlotte ranks 52nd on offense, converting on 43.1% of third downs.

Charlotte ranks 131st in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Army’s 75th-ranked -1 margin.

Charlotte is 105th in the FBS averaging 64.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Army’s 2nd-ranked 25.8 per-game average.

Charlotte is 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Army’s red zone defense ranks 76th at 85.7%.

Charlotte ranks 75th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:31, compared to Army’s 2nd-ranked average of 35:58.

Team leaders

Army

Passing: Dewayne Coleman, 273 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Short, 310 yards on 45 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 167 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Conner Harrell, 737 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Stokes, 149 yards on 48 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: E. Jai Mason, 310 yards on 21 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Army won 31-13 over UAB on Saturday, Oct. 4. Cale Hellums passed for 41 yards on 1-of-3 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 81 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Hayden Reed carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown. Samari Howard had two receptions for 48 yards.

Charlotte fell 54-26 to South Florida on Friday, Oct. 3. Zach Wilcke led Charlotte with 150 yards on 14-of-18 passing (77.8%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Stokes had 54 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. Sean Brown put up 58 yards on four catches.

Next game

Army plays at Tulane on Oct. 18. Charlotte hosts Temple on Oct. 18.

