Arkansas State squares off against Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action

Georgia Southern (3-4) at Arkansas State (3-4), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 362.7 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 238.1 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 124.6 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (106th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 448.4 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 241 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 207.4 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (102nd)

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 364.6 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 138.3 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (62nd)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 467.1 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 229.9 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 237.3 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 35.6 points per game (129th)

Arkansas State ranks 121st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.2% of the time. Georgia Southern ranks 27th on offense, converting on 46.8% of third downs.

Georgia Southern ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:15, compared to Arkansas State’s 43rd-ranked average of 31:14.

Team leaders

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 1,660 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Raynor, 272 yards on 89 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 474 yards on 40 catches, 0 TDs

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 1,469 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 439 yards on 75 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 598 yards on 35 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Arkansas State beat South Alabama 15-14 on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Raynor threw for 209 yards on 29-of-45 attempts (64.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards. Devin Spencer had 50 rushing yards on eight carries, adding two receptions for three yards. Cobb had six receptions for 68 yards.

Georgia Southern won 41-24 over Georgia State on Saturday, Oct. 18. French led Georgia Southern with 210 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown. Arnold had 74 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding four receptions for 85 yards. Brown recorded 48 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Arkansas State plays at Troy on Nov. 1. Georgia Southern plays at Appalachian State on Nov. 6.

