Arkansas hosts Auburn in SEC play

Auburn (3-4) at Arkansas (2-5), Oct. 25 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 513.7 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 288.4 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 225.3 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 37.1 points per game (17th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 443.9 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 255.1 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 188.7 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (121st)

Auburn Offense

Overall: 335 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 172.9 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 162.1 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (94th)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 316 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 228.9 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 87.1 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 17.9 points per game (24th)

Arkansas is 3rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 55% of the time.

Arkansas is 116th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Auburn’s 27th-ranked +4 margin.

Auburn is 121st in the FBS averaging 69.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Arkansas’ 53rd-ranked 51.1 per-game average.

Arkansas is 124th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.5% of trips. Auburn’s red zone offense ranks 59th, scoring on 86.4% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 1,910 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 671 yards on 96 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 582 yards on 42 catches, 4 TDs

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,190 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 564 yards on 89 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 413 yards on 30 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Arkansas was beaten by Texas A&M 45-42 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Green threw for 256 yards on 19-of-32 attempts (59.4%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 85 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Washington carried the ball 16 times for 147 yards, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Blake put up 118 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Auburn was beaten by Missouri 23-17 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Arnold led Auburn with 207 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 14 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cobb had 111 rushing yards on 19 carries. Coleman had six receptions for 108 yards.

Next game

Arkansas hosts Mississippi State on Nov. 1. Auburn hosts Kentucky on Nov. 1.

