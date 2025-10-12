Arkansas and No. 4 Texas A&M meet in SEC play

No. 4 Texas A&M (6-0) at Arkansas (2-4), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

No. 4 Texas A&M (6-0) at Arkansas (2-4), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 511.5 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 293.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 218.2 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (27th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 435 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 251 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 184 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (116th)

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 458.5 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 265.2 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 193.3 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 34.7 points per game (37th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 294.5 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 191.2 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 103.3 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (42nd)

Arkansas ranks 3rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 57.1% of the time.

Arkansas is 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Texas A&M’s 56th-ranked +1 margin.

Texas A&M ranks 113th in the FBS averaging 67.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Arkansas’ 45th-ranked 47.8 per-game average.

Arkansas ranks 119th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92% of trips. Texas A&M’s red zone offense ranks 15th, scoring in 95.2% of red zone trips.

Texas A&M ranks 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:15.

Team leaders

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 1,654 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 524 yards on 80 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 464 yards on 35 catches, 3 TDs

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,490 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Le’Veon Moss, 389 yards on 70 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Mario Craver, 634 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Arkansas fell 34-31 to Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 11. Green passed for 256 yards on 21-of-31 attempts (67.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Washington had 131 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Raylen Sharpe put up 76 yards on seven catches.

Texas A&M beat Florida 34-17 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Reed led Texas A&M with 234 yards on 16-of-26 passing (61.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown. Rueben Owens had 51 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Craver put up 77 yards on two catches.

Next game

Arkansas hosts Auburn on Oct. 25. Texas A&M plays at No. 10 LSU on Oct. 25.

