Arkansas and Mississippi State meet in SEC play

Mississippi State (4-4) at Arkansas (2-6), Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats Arkansas…

Mississippi State (4-4) at Arkansas (2-6), Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 490.9 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 285.9 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 205 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (26th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 435.9 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 242 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 193.9 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (121st)

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 410.8 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 247 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 163.8 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 32.6 points per game (43rd)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 360.9 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 208.4 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 152.5 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (59th)

Arkansas ranks 96th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.8% of the time. Mississippi State ranks 46th on offense, converting on 43% of third downs.

Arkansas ranks 125th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Mississippi State’s 22nd-ranked +5 margin.

Mississippi State is 125th in the FBS averaging 70.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Arkansas’ 37th-ranked 46.3 per-game average.

Arkansas is 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.9% of trips. Mississippi State’s red zone offense ranks 33rd, scoring on 90.3% of red zone opportunities.

Mississippi State ranks 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:32.

Team leaders

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 2,178 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs, 62.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 712 yards on 108 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 643 yards on 48 catches, 4 TDs

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 1,909 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Davon Booth, 469 yards on 105 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 609 yards on 35 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Arkansas was defeated by Auburn 33-24 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Green led Arkansas with 268 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. Washington had 41 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for 11 yards. Rohan Jones had three receptions for 127 yards.

Mississippi State fell 45-38 to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25. Shapen led Mississippi State with 381 yards on 26-of-42 passing (61.9%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Booth had 99 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding three receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown. Thompson recorded 76 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Arkansas plays at No. 20 LSU on Nov. 15. Mississippi State hosts No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 8.

