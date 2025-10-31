Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt to miss the rest of the season because of a lingering foot injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will miss the rest of the year because of a lingering…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will miss the rest of the year because of a lingering right foot injury.

Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports on Friday that Leavitt will have season-ending surgery.

“He’s been battling and fighting. He’s the ultimate competitor,” Dillingham said. “This is like the worst, obviously, news that he wanted to hear because it means he can’t play football. He loves the game of football. He loves this place. So, it’s definitely unfortunate for him.”

Leavitt was initially injured against Baylor on Sept. 20 and didn’t play in a loss to No. 24 Utah two weeks later. He returned to lead Arizona State’s comeback victory against No. 7 Texas Tech on Oct. 18 before getting hurt again.

Leavitt twice left last week’s 24-16 loss to No. 22 Houston, first after taking a hard hit in the first quarter and again when he limped off the field in the fourth quarter. Leavitt was wearing a walking boot at practice Tuesday.

“I just feel bad for him that he has been dinged up all year and he’s been battling for our football team,” Dillingham said. “It’s unfortunate that it just hasn’t gotten any better.”

Leavitt was the perfect fit for Dillingham’s second season in the desert after transferring from Michigan State. The 6-foot-2 quarterback from West Linn, Oregon, threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions last season while leading the Sun Devils to the Big 12 title and their first trip to the College Football Playoff.

With Leavitt and standout receiver Jordyn Tyson returning, Arizona State opened at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and has bounced in and out of the poll all season. The Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) were still in the mix to repeat as Big 12 champions, but their bid took a big hit with the loss to Houston.

Leavitt has thrown for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions this season. Tyson did not play against Houston with a hamstring injury, but could return against Iowa State (5-3, 2-3) in Saturday’s rematch of last year’s Big 12 title game.

The Sun Devils will turn to experienced backup Jeff Sims, Leavitt’s understudy the last two seasons. A sixth-year senior, Sims also played at Georgia Tech (2020-22) and Nebraska (2023).

