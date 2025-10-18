Arizona State hands No. 7 Texas Tech its first loss with late drive in 26-22 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The south uprights lying on the turf, Arizona State’s fans lingered on the field long after…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The south uprights lying on the turf, Arizona State’s fans lingered on the field long after another what-did-we-just-see win. Even for a fan base used to wild finishes during the Sun Devils’ two-year rise, this was astonishing.

Sam Leavitt has a way of doing that to people.

After a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead turned a deficit, Leavitt led Arizona State down the field to set up Raleek Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left on Saturday, capping a wild 26-22 win that handed No. 7 Texas Tech its first loss of the season.

“That quarterback changes everything,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “He’s a difference maker.”

The Sun Devils needed every bit of Leavitt’s late-game magic.

Texas Tech (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) labored most of the afternoon without starting quarterback Behren Morton (knee), finishing with 276 total yards after averaging an FBS-best 558.8 through the first six games.

Will Hammond showed his mettle after failing to move Texas Tech’s offense through three quarters, orchestrating two late scoring drives. The freshman scored on a 1-yard run and, after Texas Tech’s defense held, found Reggie Virgil on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Hammond put the Red Raiders up 22-19 by running it in for the 2-point conversion, converting after a holding call on Arizona State on the first attempt.

The problem: The Red Raiders left too much time on the clock for Leavitt and Arizona State.

The reigning Big 12 champion Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1) started the final drive from their 25 with two minutes left and quickly moved down the field. Leavitt completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards on the drive — a 33-yarder to Jordyn Tyson on a fourth-and-2 was key — and benefited from a pass interference call on Texas Tech’s Brice Pollack to set up Brown’s TD run.

“Going into that 2-minute (drill), there wasn’t too much worry there,” said Leavitt, who threw for 319 yards and a touchdown after missing last week’s game against Utah with a foot injury.

There was a little at the end when the Red Raiders reached Arizona State’s 28 on its final drive, but Hammond’s desperation heave into the end zone was swatted down.

Texas Tech followed No. 2 Miami, No. 5 Mississippi and No. 10 LSU to become the fourth top-10 team to lose this weekend.

“We’re fixin’ to find out how we face a loss,” McGuire said. “That’s the adversity you’ve got to find out.”

Texas Tech was without defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, who had season-ending ankle surgery this week, and the Sun Devils took advantage by racking up 394 total yards against one of the nation’s best defenses. Arizona State had a hard time finishing drives, settling for four field goals by Jesus Gomez, but came through at just the right time — thanks to Leavitt.

“I’ve never been around a guy who just works to win football games as much as he does and in the biggest moments he makes the biggest plays,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said.

Carter injured

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. was carted off the field early in the third quarter after colliding with an Arizona State player on a pass over the middle.

Carter appeared to have injured his left leg. He has four catches for 19 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The takeaway

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders rallied behind their backup quarterback, but their defense fell short when they needed a stop.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils appeared to be headed toward a devastating loss after giving up two late touchdowns, but Leavitt rallied them — just as he did so many times during Arizona State’s College Football Playoff run a year ago.

Up next

Texas Tech: Plays at Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Arizona State: Hosts Houston next Saturday.

