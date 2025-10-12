Appalachian State meets Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt play

Coastal Carolina (3-3) at Appalachian State (4-2), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Appalachian…

Coastal Carolina (3-3) at Appalachian State (4-2), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 422 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 277.8 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 144.2 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (81st)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 351.5 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 270 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 81.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (73rd)

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 288 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 131 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 157 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (132nd)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 409.7 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 221.3 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 188.3 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (87th)

Coastal Carolina ranks 112th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time.

Appalachian State is 119th in the FBS averaging 69.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Coastal Carolina’s 69th-ranked 54.2 per-game average.

Coastal Carolina is 93rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Appalachian State’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 66.7%.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 943 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 667 yards on 119 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Dalton Stroman, 368 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 447 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 295 yards on 52 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Robby Washington, 139 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Appalachian State won 41-20 over Georgia State on Saturday, Oct. 11. JJ Kohl led Appalachian State with 309 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jaquari Lewis carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Izayah Cummings had six receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina won 23-8 over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 11. Samari Collier threw for 37 yards on 5-of-15 attempts (33.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards and one rushing touchdown. Simpkins carried the ball 10 times for 63 yards. Jameson Tucker had one reception for 37 yards.

Next game

Appalachian State plays at Old Dominion on Oct. 25. Coastal Carolina hosts Marshall on Oct. 30.

